Two men hospitalized after shooting in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men are recovering from their injuries in the hospital following a shooting Friday night in east Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The shooting broke out around 8:45 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, in the 2500 block of Carya Pond Lane.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been shot in the area. Medic transported both men to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

CMPD said this case is still in the beginning stages. It remains active and ongoing.

