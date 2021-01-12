Two men charged with shooting into home in Lincoln County

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:

Seth Franklin and Robert Waldrop (courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

VALE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men were arrested and charged Monday with shooting into an occupied home in Vale, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 26-year-old Seth Paul Franklin and 32-year-old Robert James Waldrop, both from Lawndale, shot into a home on Willis Road on November 1 while the occupants were sleeping.

The bullets struck walls in the home’s living room, a spare bedroom and the garage. No one was injured.

Franklin and Waldrop were served warrants for shooting into an occupied property and conspiracy.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral