Two men charged with shooting into home in Lincoln County

Seth Franklin and Robert Waldrop (courtesy of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office)

VALE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two men were arrested and charged Monday with shooting into an occupied home in Vale, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 26-year-old Seth Paul Franklin and 32-year-old Robert James Waldrop, both from Lawndale, shot into a home on Willis Road on November 1 while the occupants were sleeping.

The bullets struck walls in the home’s living room, a spare bedroom and the garage. No one was injured.

Franklin and Waldrop were served warrants for shooting into an occupied property and conspiracy.

