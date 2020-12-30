Two men arrested for breaking into Rowan County home, stealing firearms

Two men were arrested Tuesday after breaking into home in Mount Ulla and stealing several firearms before fleeing on foot, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

RCSO said two “suspicious” men were spotted at Back Creek Church Road and deputies stopped them to investigate. The victim was able to identify the two as the suspects. A canine unit had also tracked to the location of the two men.

23-year-old Zachary Ryan Smith of China Grove and 18-year-old Jason Matthew Wojciechowski of Salisbury were arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, felony breaking or entering, larceny of a firearm, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed handgun.

They were both given a $75,000 secured bond and are awaiting trial.

