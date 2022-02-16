Two men accused of throwing brick through Dallas store, stealing items on Valentine’s Day

DALLAS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Dallas Police are looking for Cupid’s criminals, two men they say threw a brick through a store and stole items on Valentine’s Day. Investigators said the break-in could be connected to others in other counties.

Police said they’re checking with investigators in Gastonia, Kings Mountain, and Charlotte to see if break-ins in the last week in those areas are tied to the pair.

Two guys had their hearts set on cigarettes this Valentine’s Day.

“I was horrified. Nothing like this ever happens in this area, not around here anyway, so I was really surprised to hear that there was a break-in,” said Sharon Seligman.

The suspects didn’t even wait until the store opened.

“I do hope they catch them. They need to be punished for what they did. That’s uncalled for,” said Seligman.

Police said they were thieves in the night.

“That ain’t right. A lot of people out here working for a living and you got some rogues running around destroying stuff,” said Ward Williams.

It’s not something they usually see in Dallas.

“No, no, this is the first that I’ve heard of,” said Seligman.

“It’s odd to some extent, but it’s going to happen everywhere. Now, it just seems like it’s routine,” Williams.

Investigators said the men tossed a brick through the front door of the Dollar General on Lower Dallas Highway and made off with merchandise.

“It can happen anywhere, you’re not safe anywhere you go nowadays,” said Seligman.

The Break-in shattered a sense of security in this small town.

“I’d come during the day. I don’t think I’d venture out at night anymore,” said Seligman.

The accused looters left no love with the locals.

“They can go to work, if they need money. Ain’t no sense in breaking into stores and stealing,” said Seligman.

Police said they got some leads from those pictures they put out, but they’re pretty grainy, so police are working with Dollar General to try and get better video to track down the pair.