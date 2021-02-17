Two face murder charges in connection with double homicide of Rock Hill teens

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) Two teenagers have been charged with murder in connection with the deaths of a 17 and 18-year-old in Rock Hill in January, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said Jon’tarius Delmone Reid and Kelvin Barnette Jr, both 18, are charged in the deaths of 17-year-old Zyon Minton and 18-year-old Digarian Foster who were shot outside of a Rock Hill home on January 23.

Officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Byars Street around 6:50 p.m. and found the two teenaged boys, the police report indicated.

Both were taken to the hospital where they died.

Reid and Barnette were arrested on February 16 and charged with two counts of murder.