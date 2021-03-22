Two decades after wife found dead, SC man charged with murder

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina slaying that occurred two decades ago has been cleared, authorities said.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Friday authorities arrested David Deboy, 55, of Duncan, for the Feb. 10, 2001, death of his wife, April Annette Deboy, news agencies reported. She was 21.

Deputies said the couple was separated when a welfare check led to the discovery of her body at her apartment in Greer. The woman had not been seen for more than a week. At the time, deputies said they suspected David Deboy in the death, but there was not enough evidence to charge him, Lt. Ryan Flood told news agencies.

The Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit revisited the case earlier this year and found new evidence leading to a murder charge against Deboy, Flood said.

“While I cannot fathom the hardship that families face when they tragically lose a loved one and then the case goes unsolved, I can express that our office is doing everything in our power to revisit each and every one of these cold cases in hopes of bringing eventual justice to these families,” Sherif Hobart Lewis said in a news release. “I am very proud of the work our investigators have been putting into these cold cases and it is my hope to provide even a trace of closure to everyone who has been affected by these tragic circumstances.”

Details about how the victim was killed have not been released.

Deboy is being held without bond in the Greenville County Detention Center, according to jail records. It was unknown if Deboy has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.