Two charged with child abuse in Burke County as kids found unclothed and unsupervised

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two people were charged with three counts of misdemeanor child abuse after children were found not wearing clothes and unsupervised at a home on Duckworth Avenue in Morganton on Tuesday.

According to Burke County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Faith Nicole French and Jacob Wesley Artrip were arrested Wednesday without incident and both were booked into Burke County Jail on $5,500 secured bond.

Additional information regarding the children and their welfare were not immediately provided.

Both French and Artrip have a first appearance in court on November 1.