CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been charged in the murder of a 25-year-old man that happened Tuesday in the University City area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Joshua Douglas, 22, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, and Jeffrey Jones, 30, has been arrested for accessory after the fact of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon in the death of Jcarta Sanders, authorities said.

The deadly incident happened at 3:24 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, near the 600 block of Sawyers Mill Road.

As CMPD officers arrived at the area, they found Sanders suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic.

Both suspects have been transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.