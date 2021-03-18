Two charged in connection with Alexander County statutory rape

Josue Vargas Isaias and Eloa Garcia Audon (courtesy of the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office)

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 18-year-old Wilkesboro man was arrested and charged Wednesday for the statutory rape of a 13 to 15-year-old, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said Josue Vargas Isaias was arrested after a two-month investigation.

He was charged with one felony count of statutory rape of a 13-15 year old.

56-year-old Eloa Garcia Audon, of Taylorsville, was also charged for her connection to the crime. She was charged with felony obstruction of justice.