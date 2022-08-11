ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men are facing multiple charges after police said they made threats against another man and forced him to drive to a bank for cash.

The incident happened at 8:44 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, along East Main Street.

Rock Hill officers met with the victim who said while demolishing a house in the 700 block of Green Street, he was accosted by two men.

The man stated the suspects began to verbally threaten him about a shed in the backyard being demolished. The man said the suspects wanted money for the shed or they would physically assault him.

The man agreed to pay the suspects, getting into his vehicle to flee, however, one of the suspects entered the vehicle telling him to drive to the bank, police said.

When the man arrived at the bank, he ran inside yelling for help. The suspect in the vehicle fled on foot.

Officers canvassed the area and were able to locate both suspects involved.

Lamar Derek Douglas, 42, of Rock Hill, and Wali Mel-Quan Rhinehart, 30, of Rock Hill, were both arrested and taken to the Rock Hill Jail.

Both have been charged with strong armed robbery and criminal conspiracy.

An image of Douglas was not available at the time of this release.