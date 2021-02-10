Two arrested after drugs found during traffic stop in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two people were arrested on Tuesday after deputies found multiple drugs inside a vehicle during a traffic stop for speeding, the Iredell County Sherriff’s Office says.

Officers pulled over a blue Nissan Sentra on I-77 south near mile 60 when they found evidence to search the vehicle.

Johntavious Maurice Dodson, 30, and Katherine Latrice Ogeese, 23, were both arrested after 100 grams of molly/ecstasy (MDMA) pills packaged to sell and distribute, one gram of heroin, one gram bag of cocaine, 3.5 grams of marijuana and items of drug paraphernalia were found.

Drugs located in the vehicle

Dodson and Ogeese, both from Georgia, were charged with felony trafficking MDMA by possession, felony trafficking MDMA by transport, felony possession of heroin, felony possession of cocaine, felony maintain a dwelling or vehicle for sale of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor for marijuana.

Both were issued a $300,000 secured bond and were booked in the Iredell County Detention Center.