True crime podcast brings light to NC cold case: Who killed Denise Johnson?

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — It’s only a few minutes, but there are those beautiful sunrises that slow down and transform everything. They have a way of lasting because they aren’t bound by time, but by the memories of those lucky enough to feel their warmth.

“Just think of her makes me smile,” said Donnie Johnson. “She was like a light.”

Donnie didn’t need to wake up early to watch the sunrise, she had her own personal sun.

Her little sister, Denise.

“This shows her radiance,” said Donnie, pulling out a picture of Denise. “This one just shows who she was with animals and the beach girl.”

Donnie, Denise, and their other sisters spent their summers on the water and on the pier in the town of Kill Devil Hills. Their small beach town was the backdrop for all their happy memories.

Until, July 13, 1997.

“Then boom,” said Donnie. “I was so shocked.”

The call came early in the morning. Their childhood home had been set on fire and Denise, who still lived there, had been murdered.

“I make sure there’s an article in the paper about it, these are all the articles,” said Donnie.

Twenty-four years later, the newspaper clippings are starting to show their age.

“When it first happened a lot of papers just wrote the same old things,” said Donnie, pointing to old articles in the papers.

After years with no answers, Denise’s case became cold.

Until another phone call, that changed everything.

“I wasn’t sure, I’ve been a little cautious, and we talked about what she wanted to do, and she just really felt pulled to it, I could tell,” said Donnie.

“Hey Counterclock listeners, thank you for listening to season one, the case of Denise Johnson,” said Delia D’Ambra.

Delia started her career as a television journalist, but now she’s one of the top true crime podcasters in the country.

“I had a lot of relativity to her as a person. She comes from all sisters, I come from all sisters. So there was this kindness that found that I thought a wider audience would appreciate,” said Delia.

Home for Delia is the Outer Banks. She didn’t have to look too far to find her first story for her first podcast, the unsolved murder of Denise Johnson.

“I came to the realization of, do police know this, what is going on here? That comes through in the final story because that’s exactly how it happened to me,” said Delia.

Delia spent two years working on her podcast about Denise’s story. CounterClock listeners traveled with Delia as she interviewed people close to the case, like Glenn Rainey.

“One of the guys asked me, said, that’s been a long time ago and I said I don’t think I’ve forgotten anything that’s occurred that day,” said Glenn.

Though he’s a chief at the Colington Volunteer Fire Department now, back in 1997, he was the firefighter who pulled Denise from her home.

“When I pulled her outside and was going to try CPR, it was quickly obvious that was not going to happen,” remembered Glenn.

Everyone wanted to know the same thing, who killed Denise Johnson?

“i think people genuinely want to learn about things they can’t understand, that they can’t grapple with. Crime stories just have that pull,” said Delia, talking about the popularity of her podcast.

But with that pull, comes a responsibility. Delia said, people who are obsessed with true crime need to remember, there’s a person at the heart of it all.

If you’re listening to the show, “You should be willing to participate and engage in the advocacy work that’s a result of it,” said Delia.

For the first time in years, Donnie wasn’t the only one asking questions. Thanks to Delia, prosecutors are taking another look at what happened to her sister.

“That podcast helped give me a lot of peace and it helped my mind to quit going, maybe it’s you, maybe it’s you, maybe it’s you,” said Donnie.

But after everything, living in Kill Devil Hills became too much for Donnie.

“Of course, it makes your mind race and you come up with all kinds of reasons why somebody won’t go ahead and say,” said Donnie.

Someone else lives in their old family house now and Donnie finds her peace in the country.

“Butterflies. Denise loved butterflies, that’s why that little butterfly is up on my refrigerator, that’s Denise’s butterfly,” said Donnie.

Though she can’t talk to Denise anymore, she has a way of seeing her, because some people are so beautiful and so warm, that even when they’re gone, their memory is enough.