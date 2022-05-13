PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Easley Police Department arrested a truck driver Thursday following a crash with a school bus in Pickens County.

Police said Drake Lesley was charged with DUI first and simple possession of marijuana.

Lesley attempted to make an exit on Calhoun Memorial Highway around 4:45 p.m.

The truck driver cut off a School District of Pickens County school bus while driving which caused him to clip the front of the bus and overturn, police said.

The School District of Pickens County said two adults and one student were on the bus and no injuries were reported.

Lesley was transported to the hospital and later arrested.