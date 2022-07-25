CATAWBA CO., N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) A pursuit in Catawba County ended Sunday after troopers used stop sticks to flatten the suspect’s tires, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the chase started on Highway 16 when a deputy attempted to pull over Derek Antony McClure for an insurance violation.

The tires of McClure’s vehicle were flattened by stop sticks that were deployed by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on I-40 near exit 125, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies said no one was injured during the pursuit.

McClure was taken into custody. It is unclear what charges he may be facing.