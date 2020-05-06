Trio busted for series of armed robberies in CLT

CMPD has arrested three men for a string of armed robberies that occurred in the Charlotte metro area over the last two days.

Nicholas Curlee, 18, Nehemiah Mills, 20, and Azontie Cooper, 19 are facing multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The first robbery occurred Monday around 1:30 a.m. near 3600 Statesville Ave., where a victim said they were robbed at gunpoint. The next robbery happened on Tuesday at midnight near 5700 Joyce Ave. where a victim said they were robbed by three men who fired shots at him. 30 minutes later a victim near 1100 Justice Ave. said they were robbed by three men with a gun who fled in a Toyota. Another incident was filed 45 minutes later near 2800 Milton Road. The final robbery happened near 2700 Tuckaseegee Road three hours later.

The suspects were taken into custody around 3 a.m. on Tuesday on Statesville Road.

This remains an active investigation and it’s possible these three men were responsible for other robberies.