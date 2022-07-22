KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators seized nearly 70 grams of meth from a home in Kings Mountain after a traffic stop prompted a drug investigation, according to the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies were conducting surveillance at a home on Rollingbrook Court in Kings Mountain when they saw a person leaving on a motorcycle without a helmet.

Deputies stopped the motorcycle and discovered it was stolen, the sheriff’s office said. The deputies also said they found methamphetamine on the driver during a search.

As a result of the traffic stop, investigators applied for a search warrant on the home.

Inside, authorities said they found 68 grams of methamphetamine, 9.72 grams of marijuana, and five firearms.

One of the guns was reportedly stolen in Shelby earlier the same day. Another firearm was a sawed-off shotgun, deputies said.

Investigators said they also found two more stolen vehicles on the property.

Jeffrey Martin, David McGee and Erica Palmer were arrested.

Martin, 34, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, three counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of stolen motor vehicles. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

McGee, 26, was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and possession of a stolen firearm. He was issued a $10,000 secured bond.

Palmer, 36, was charged with possession of stolen goods. She was issued a $10,000 secured bond.