Three teens charged after 2 shot during feud in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three teenagers were arrested after two others were shot when an ongoing feud turned violent in south Charlotte Monday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers received several reports of a shooting around 3:15 p.m. Monday near the 400 block of Fairwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found multiple crime scenes and evidence that the victims had left the area in two different directions.

Officers were able to find a 14-year-old who had been shot in the chest and a 17-year-old who had been shot in both legs. Both were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Officer said a vehicle fled the scene and crashed into multiple other cars.

An alert from a community member led officers to a vacant apartment on Brookhill Road where the three suspects were arrested.

Detectives said the shooting was the result of an ongoing feud between the groups that included disrespectful social media posts and other criminal interactions.

All three teens were charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and felony conspiracy.

A 14-year-old suspect was charged for possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor. A 17-year-old suspect was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen vehicle and hit and run.

19-year-old Keith Grier received an additional charge for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Keith Grier (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigator said the case is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.