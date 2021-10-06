Three students in trouble after Chester High School threat made on Snapchat

Crime and Public Safety

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Three juvenile students are in trouble after a threat was made towards Chester High School on Snapchat.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the threat on Tuesday. According to investigators, the three juveniles were identified and referred to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Additional information about the threat and what charges the students may face have not been provided.

