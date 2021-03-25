Three people report man exposing himself in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) –

INDECENT EXPOSURE: Gastonia Police are looking for a man accused of exposing himself to three people in March, police confirmed Thursday.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, two teenagers walking to school said they were approached by a man on March 9 in the area of Sherman Street and Cherry Park Drive. The man allegedly asked them for directions before exposing himself.

A third person came forward this week, describing similar actions by the man matching the description from March 9.

Police said the suspect is described as a white male in his late 20s to early 30s, brown to black hair in a small ponytail, skinny build, no facial hair and wearing a baseball cap.

Authorities believe the man may be driving a gray Toyota Rav 4. There may be a blanket over the back seat and a blue cover over the vehicle’s tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective H.B. Houser at 704-836-0041 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.