CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three juveniles robbed a victim at gunpoint and stole their car at a northeast Charlotte 7-Eleven Wednesday, August 10, according to CMPD.

All three were apprehended.

The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard near Old Concord Road.

Great work by the University Division getting armed robbery suspects into custody and recovering a stolen car. On August 10, just before 3 a.m., a victim was robbed at gunpoint by 3 juveniles who took the victim's car. This happened at a 7-Eleven on University City Blvd. (1/5) pic.twitter.com/FKHx81GspS — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 11, 2022

One of the juveniles, a 16-year-old, was arrested after a traffic stop was conducted on the stolen vehicle. The juvenile did not stop, and officers began a chase that ended in Belmont.

After the pursuit, a foot race began until police caught the teenager.

That suspect had a Department of Juvenile Justice ankle monitor for a previous crime.

Officers also recovered a ghost gun from the 16-year-old on the scene.

The 16-year-old suspect who was arrested on scene had a Dept. of Juvenile Justice ankle monitor for a previous crime. A ghost gun (no serial number) was recovered from the 16-year-old at the scene. The stolen car was returned to the victim. (3/5) — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 11, 2022

The other two suspects were identified later that day via surveillance footage.

Officers tracked down and arrested the two 17-year-olds. Police recovered a second stolen car in their possession that was taken from Mooresville.

All of their charges include robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a handgun by a minor, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

The 16-year-old is also facing additional charges related to felling officers and reckless driving.