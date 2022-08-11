CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three juveniles robbed a victim at gunpoint and stole their car at a northeast Charlotte 7-Eleven Wednesday, August 10, according to CMPD.
All three were apprehended.
The robbery happened just before 3 a.m. at the 7-Eleven on University City Boulevard near Old Concord Road.
One of the juveniles, a 16-year-old, was arrested after a traffic stop was conducted on the stolen vehicle. The juvenile did not stop, and officers began a chase that ended in Belmont.
After the pursuit, a foot race began until police caught the teenager.
That suspect had a Department of Juvenile Justice ankle monitor for a previous crime.
Officers also recovered a ghost gun from the 16-year-old on the scene.
The other two suspects were identified later that day via surveillance footage.
Officers tracked down and arrested the two 17-year-olds. Police recovered a second stolen car in their possession that was taken from Mooresville.
All of their charges include robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a handgun by a minor, and possession of a stolen vehicle.
The 16-year-old is also facing additional charges related to felling officers and reckless driving.