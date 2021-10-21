Three homes burglarized in Huntersville neighborhood has neighbors on edge

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A scary and rare incident in one Huntersville neighborhood has locals scratching their heads.

Three homes on Hampton Trace Road were burglarized between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday. Of the three homes, two of the residents were home and were able to scare off the intruders. At the other house, the occupant was at work. The thieves stole a TV, Xbox, laptop, and paintball guns.

“I was really shocked because we’ve lived here for 12 years and nothing has ever happened like this before,” said neighbor Joan Castro, who lives right across from one of the homes.

Huntersville Police say home break-ins within town limits are very rare, especially at night when people may be home.

“Going back the last couple of years, we actually haven’t had any burglaries of this type where there’s people at home,” said Capt. Brian Vaughan.

Typically, police say burglaries in Huntersville happen during the day when people are at work.

“Huntersville is a very safe place to live. The police are going to be very proactive as much as they have been in the past. You’ll see more officers in these areas, specifically that were broken into,” said Capt. Vaughan.

Huntersville PD is asking neighbors to send in any security of doorbell video that may help them in their investigation. He says their initial investigation has already turned up a promising lead, though no one has submitted any useful surveillance video. They say those with information can also submit anonymous tips through CrimeStoppers.

Castro says although she lives right across from one of the homes, her camera didn’t catch anything.

“They actually broke the window in the room where they were sleeping,” she said.

Among the broken windows, neighbors on Hampton Trace Rd. have a lot of questions and are sending a warning to whoever committed these crimes.

“I think people really shouldn’t be doing things like this because one of these days, they’re not going to like what they find,” said Castro.