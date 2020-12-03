Three 18-year-olds arrested for shooting death of man in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Three teenagers have been charged for murder in the death of a 46-year-old man in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
CMPD said Ricardo Perez was found with a gunshot wound near the 5700 block of Electra Lane around 9 p.m. Monday night. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m.
During their investigation, detectives were able to identify a vehicle involved in the homicide. Police located the vehicle Wednesday and attempted to stop it.
After a pursuit, police took Azaevon Singleton into custody.
Information gathered by patrol officers and detectives led officers to a home at 4706 Palm Breeze where police arrested Sedrick Sanders and Keon McMillan.
After interviewing with detectives, all three of the 18-year-olds were charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robber with a dangerous weapon.
CMPD said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
