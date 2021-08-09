Thousands of dollars worth of heroin seized during Lincolnton traffic stop

Crime and Public Safety

by: Walter Hermann

Lincoln County Sheriff

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Gastonia man is facing a slew of charges after Lincoln County deputies say they recently discovered thousands of dollars worth of heroin inside his vehicle.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Marcos Gamboa, 27, of Gastonia, two weeks ago on Thursday, July 29, around 4:30 p.m. near 700 Highway 27 near Lincolnton.

Deputies said six ounces of heroin worth an estimated $21,500 was discovered and Gamboa was arrested.

He faces multiple charges including trafficking, possession, transport, and manufacturing.

Gamboa is being held under a $210,000 secured bond.

