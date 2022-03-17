CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A third teenager has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred at a northeast Charlotte apartment last December, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Donte Shamar Jones, 18, has been charged with murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Jan Mario Ramirez Andino, 18.

These warrants were served on Jones, who was already in custody on unrelated charges, CMPD said.

The fatal shooting happened shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at an apartment in the 1600 block of Deergreen Lane, police said.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found Andino inside the apartment with a gunshot wound. The 18-year-old was pronounced deceased at the scene by Medic.

Over time, CMPD identified two initial suspects, identified as Ka’ron Markess Commander, 19, and Cameron Isiah Hargrove, 18. Both were arrested on Jan. 13, 2022, without incident.

Both suspects were charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The family of Andino has been notified of this third arrest, police said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or 704-334-1600.