Third suspect charged with attempted murder after person shot, injured in parking lot near Rock Hill barbershop

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A third arrest has been made in connection to a shooting that injured one person outside a local barbershop in Rock Hill earlier this month, according to Rock Hill Police.

The shooting happened on Tuesday, August 10, in a parking lot outside a barbershop along Allen Street. Police said Atavious Dai’Breon Simpson Jr., 23, of Rock Hill, has been identified as a third suspect.

Police said Dontavion White, 25, and Dajavion Barber, 25, were taken into custody and charged last week in connection with this case.

On Tuesday, August 24, Simpson Jr. was located and taken into custody then transported to the Rock Hill City Jail. Simpson has been charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, criminal conspiracy, unlawful carrying of a handgun, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Simpson also was served with prior outstanding warrants for second-degree assault and battery, malicious injury to personal property, and giving false information to police due to unrelated incidents.