Third suspect arrested in connection with Chester County murder

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A third person has been arrested and charged for her involvement in a homicide in Chester County last weekend, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to Woods Road on Feb. 27 after they were told that a body was in a wooded area where they found the body of 41-year-old Antonio Thompson.

Their investigation led deputies to search a home on Enix Road in Chester. Inside the home, investigators found a firearm, a vehicle and other evidence.

Detectives said they determined that Thompson was traveling in a car last Saturday with Kenneth Wherry, Lavondia Wherry, and a third suspect, now identified as 30-year-old Mary Elizabeth Muckenfuss, near SC Highway 72 North and Cedarhurst Road.

Officials said Kenneth Wherry allegedly shot Thompson while they were traveling and put his body in the woods. Lavondia Wherry is believed to have been the driver of the vehicle and helped Kenneth dispose of the body.

The Chester County Sheriff’s Office said they believe cracked-cocaine was a factor in the homicide.

Detectives said Muckenfuss witnessed the murder and helped dispose of Thompson’s cell phone, driver’s license and bank cards. She also rode with both Wherry’s to dump his body.

Mary Muckenfuss was charged with accessory/accessory after the fact to murder.