Thieves steal approximately $175,000 worth of equipment from Charlotte landscaping business

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A Charlotte man’s landscaping business was turned upside down when thieves stole nearly everything he needs to work.

Kirk Brawley parks his truck, trailer, and Bobcat skid steer in a friend’s outdoor parking lot on Orr Road. On Friday morning, he noticed all of it was gone.

“This is the season that I use it the most and it’s about 60% of my income for the year,” said Brawley.

Brawley estimates around $175,000 worth of vehicles and tools were stolen. He says the worst part is that he just put a new motor in the truck and was in the process of getting it insured and registered.

“I didn’t have insurance because I’ve been pretty much-taking care of a lot of people and pouring into them,” he said.

Brawley’s church community reached out to help, making a GoFundMe account to try to offset what he lost. It had raised more than $3,000 as of Thursday.

“Kirk’s such a great guy and he’s always helping everybody else out. We knew he’d had a rough last couple years,” said friend Randy Angel.

Right now, Brawley is left wondering how he’ll get by.

“This is a new season for me with my kids being in college,” he said.

His friends have a message for the people who took his vehicles and tools.

“We’d like for it all to come back and be back the way it was, but you’ve really hurt somebody who’s a good guy,” said Angel.

Brawley did file a police report with CMPD and says he hasn’t lost hope that they’ll find at least some of his belongings.