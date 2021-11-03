Thief sought after stealing $90,000+ worth of items from Ulta stores in NC over 8 months, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Durham police are looking for a roving thief who has stolen more than $90,000 worth of designer fragrances from stores in the region, officials said.

The thefts have been at Ulta stories in Durham and the surrounding areas during the last eight months, police said in a news release Tuesday.

Police Tuesday released seven photos of the suspect who in some cases is seen carrying the items out of the store with little effort to hide the theft.

In one photo, in which the man is dressed in purple with a Sacramento shirt, it appears as if he has stuffed the stolen items down in his pants legs.

In other images, the man was seen wearing a camo t-shirt and a plain white t-shirt.

In perhaps a Halloween-themed outfit, the man was wearing a black hat with a large orange X on the front, a black jacket, and a black shirt with an orange design on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Smith at (919) 560-4583, ext. 29366 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.