Therapist says mental health should be addressed to decrease violence at CMS schools

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The message was loud and clear at the CMS board meeting when student advisor, Breana Fowler spoke to the board.

“This is a cry for help, our students are suffering right now,” added Fowler.

Twenty-three times this year a gun has been found on a CMS school campus. When the latest was found at West Charlotte high school, Fowler said, “It wasn’t a surprise when I heard what happened and I think that a lot of the students felt the same way. We were actually not astonished at all.”

“I think the narrative around mental health, especially for teenagers is changing,” added therapist Hannah Kessler.

The CMS board is asking for the community’s help, and that help according to some students must include mental health. Kessler owns Lumen Counseling CLT and works with teens as a school-based therapist. She says getting to students in need of counseling before they result to violence is key.

“When kids come to parents, or teachers, or coaches and say hey I think I need help, it’s the parent or adult responding in a way that is sympathetic and supportive,” says Kessler. “Yeah, great for asking for help let’s get you connected.”

Making those connections means having more therapists in the school system, and training for adults to know where to send students. The more people available to talk out problems could stop some of the violence and give students someone to trust.

“Mental health of the student is one piece of it,” added Kessler. “I think it also has to do with administration policies, I think it has to do with gun policies, it has to do with conversation about guns in the home.”