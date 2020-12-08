Thanksgiving Day Charlotte murder suspect arrested in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man suspected in the Thanksgiving Day murder of a 60-year-old man in Charlotte has been arrested by police in Arkansas, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov 26, officers were called to the 300 block of S. Gardner Avenue for reports of a shooting.

The victim, later identified as Rory Montgomery, was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

During the investigation, detectives identified 33-year-old Deronald Bailey as the suspect in the case. Bailey was located in Little Rock, Arkansas where he was arrested.

33-year-old Deronald Bailey was arrested in Little Rock, Arkansas. He is charged for the murder of 60-year-old Rory Mongtomery that occurred in Charlotte, North Carolina. Anyone can leave anonymous information about this case with @cltcrimestopper. pic.twitter.com/rOEJ6d6JUm — CMPD News (@CMPD) December 8, 2020

CMPD said he will be extradited back to Charlotte to be served warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The FBI, Secret Service, and the Little Rock Police Department helped CMPD locate Bailey.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

