Thanksgiving Day Charlotte murder suspect arrested in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man suspected in the Thanksgiving Day murder of a 60-year-old man in Charlotte has been arrested by police in Arkansas, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov 26, officers were called to the 300 block of S. Gardner Avenue for reports of a shooting.
The victim, later identified as Rory Montgomery, was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
During the investigation, detectives identified 33-year-old Deronald Bailey as the suspect in the case. Bailey was located in Little Rock, Arkansas where he was arrested.
CMPD said he will be extradited back to Charlotte to be served warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The FBI, Secret Service, and the Little Rock Police Department helped CMPD locate Bailey.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE