TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 25-year-old Texas man is accused of exploiting children in North Carolina and Mississippi for child pornography, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Monday that it began a joint investigation with the Taylorsville Police Department in January 2022 after detectives received a tip from law enforcement in Houston Texas in reference to the production of child pornography and child enticement.

Investigators identified a girl who was a victim of the crimes inside the Taylorsville Police Department jurisdiction. Victims in Wake County, N.C. and the state of Mississippi were also identified.

Authorities identified Luis Solis Rosso of Houston as the suspect.

He was taken into custody in Texas. On May 5, deputies traveled to Houston to extradite Rosso back to Alexander County where he was charged with five counts of felony first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor for the production of child pornography, five counts of felony disseminating material harmful to a minor and one count of felony solicit child by computer.

Rosso was also served with warrants from Wake County, authorities said.

He was being held at the Alexander County Detention Center under a $3.25 million secured bond.