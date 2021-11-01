Teens lead Union County deputies on wild 100 mph+ chase into Charlotte

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Two teens were apprehended and face multiple charges after an early morning pursuit through Indian Trail in Union County that ended in Charlotte.

According to UCSO, deputies were dispatched to the Braefield subdivision on a call about suspects breaking into cars. As deputies were circulating the area, they were approached by another resident who reported his SUV had just been stolen from his garage.

Deputies found the stolen vehicle near the Walmart in Indian Trail and tried to stop it. The driver, 19-year-old Edwardo Lopez, briefly stopped before fleeing the area at speeds as high as 120 miles per hour. The pursuit ended near South Blvd. in Charlotte where Lopez and a 17-year-old female passenger, were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

After being apprehended, deputies learned Lopez had numerous warrants out for his arrest linked to a prior robbery, a prior flee to elude offense and a prior stolen motor vehicle offense from 2020. Lopez was booked into Union County Jail where he was charged with one count of first-degree burglary, one count of larceny of a motor vehicle, multiple counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and one count of felony flee to elude. Lopez was also charged with numerous traffic violations during the pursuit.

The 17-year-old juvenile is being charged on juvenile petitions issued through the North Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice and was not arrested. According to UCSO, it was later determined that she had been involved in the prior robbery and vehicle pursuit linked to Lopez and was also listed as a missing person. Due to the requirements of “Raise the Age” legislation, she was released to the custody of a family member. Her identity has been withheld from investigators as well for being underage.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely. If you have any information that may aid investigators, you’re asked to contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at (704) 283-5600. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at uccrimestoppers.com.