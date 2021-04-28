Teens lead police on chase down I-77, shoot at officers in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two 17-year-olds led police on a chase down Interstate 77 Wednesday morning after they fled the scene of reported break-ins in a Mooresville neighborhood, according to the Mooresville Police Department.

Officials said officers were responding to reports of someone breaking into motor vehicles in the Waterlynn Ridge neighborhood when they saw two vehicles fleeing the area.

Police attempted to stop both of the drivers, but they both refused to stop.

Officers pursued the vehicles north on Highway 21 into Troutman where one of them drove onto I-77 south.

Mooresville Police and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deployed stop sticks near exit 35. Authorities said the driver sideswiped an officer’s car and shot at police before other officers used their cars to end the chase.

The driver and passenger of the car, both 17-year-olds, were taken into custody. No one was injured.

Authorities said the driver will be charged as an adult and is charged with felony speeding to elude, assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit the breaking and entering of a motor vehicle.

Police are still investigating the second vehicle involved in the incident.