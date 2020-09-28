Teenager shot in leg while walking in Rock Hill

A 14-year-old was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon when someone fired several bullets from a car in Rock Hill, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officials said the teenager was shot in the right leg around 5:30 p.m. while they were walking near Adam’s Grocery on Wilson Street.

Police said someone inside a white Ford Crown Victoria fired several shots while driving by. The vehicle fled toward Dave Lyle and Pond Street.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital but suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.

