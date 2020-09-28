Teenager killed in Sunday night shooting on North Tryon Street

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide after a teenage boy was found shot dead on North Tryon Street Sunday night.
CMPD said officers responded to a shooting just before 8:45 p.m. near the intersection of N. Tryon and East Arrowhead Drive in the 6100 block of North Tryon Street.
Officers found a teenaged male with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.
No more information was released.
This is the 89th homicide in Charlotte so far in 2020.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
