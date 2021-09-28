Teen charged after false mass violence threat involving Lake Norman HS

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A teen has been charged after a false threat of mass violence was made involving Lake Norman High School, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Deputies responded to reports after school hours at Lake Norman High School last Tuesday regarding the possible threat of mass violence.

An initial investigation revealed the threat was shared through Snapchat and overheard on a school bus.

Numerous interviews were conducted and a 15-year-old boy was identified as a suspect. The teenager, along with his parents were interviewed, and following the interview, the boy was charged with felony communicating a false report of mass violence on educational property.

Sheriff Campbell released a statement:

“As we have seen so far this school year, there have been two school shootings in North Carolina. By starting an investigation as soon as we receive information, we can hopefully head off any additional acts of violence.“