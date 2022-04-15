MINT HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenage girl has been identified as the main suspect in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old outside a Mill Hill gas station Thursday afternoon, police said.

The deadly shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the Shell gas station located in the 10300 block of Albemarle Road at the east Charlotte-Mint Hill town line.

Police said Jayla Symone Barnett, 18, was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at the gas station. Officers were able to pull Barnett out of the car and performed CPR on her until Medic arrived at the scene. Once Medic arrived, they took over, but unfortunately, Barnett died at the scene from her injuries.

Credit: Timothy Parsons

Mint Hill Police said it appears there was a physical fight between Barnett and the teen suspect. Barnett was shot during the fight, police said.

“There is still more evidence to process and people to interview,” Mint Hill Police said. “Detectives have been in consultation with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office and have been advised to complete their investigation and bring the findings to the District Attorney’s Office.”

Once all the findings have been reviewed by the DA’s Office, they will make the decision on what charges may be appropriate in this case, Mint Hill Police said.

The teenage girl’s identity will not be released because she is a juvenile, authorities explained. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Mint Hill Police at 704-889-2231.