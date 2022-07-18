CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teenage boy was killed in a shooting over the weekend in Chester, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report states that on Saturday, July 16, law enforcement was called to Loomis Street in Chester in reference to someone laying on the ground, bleeding.

Police found the teenage boy and applied pressure to the various areas where he was shot.

A crowd had started to grow around the teen at that time and police began crowd control and placed crime scene tape around the area.

Chester County EMS transported the teenager to MUSC Health Chester Medical Center where the hospital was advised that they needed to be placed on lockdown due to the situation.

The teen boy was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released at this time.

Chester County deputies waited for police officers from the Chester City Police Department to arrive at the crime scene on Saturday and turned the investigation over to them.