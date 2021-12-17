Teen son charged with attempted murder of father after Gastonia stabbing

GASTONIA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 19-year-old was charged with attempted murder after he stabbed his father multiple times inside of their Gastonia home Thursday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police accused Carrington Byrd of stabbing his 66-year-old father inside their home in the 1100 block of N. York Street just after 9 a.m. Thursday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for FOX 46 News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Officers found Byrd’s father outside of the home suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were told the suspect was still inside the home and a standoff ensued while officers attempted to negotiate his surrender. Authorities said Byrd refused to respond to the officers’ attempts to contact him.

SWAT officers forced their way into the home around 11:50 a.m. and found the teen hiding inside.

Byrd was arrested and taken to the Gaston County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Detectives are continuing to work to find a motive for the stabbing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6885.