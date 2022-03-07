LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A teenager was shot Sunday morning while walking along a street in Lancaster, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Authorities said the teen was walking down Elm Street near the intersection at S. Main Street around 11 a.m. when he reported hearing someone call his name and was shot.

Police said he ran to a nearby business where the owner helped him and drove him to the hospital.

The teen was treated and released later Sunday, authorities said.

Lancaster Police said the incident is under investigation but did not release any further information about suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174, or the Anonymous Tip Line at 803-289-6040.