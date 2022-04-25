(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teenage boy in Charlotte and another man were charged with the murders of two people whose bodies were found in a North Carolina cemetery in March, according to the State Bureau of Investigations.

Authorities said the bodies of Demetrious Gibbs, 29, and Desmond Radford-Lee, 22, were found with gunshot wounds in a cemetery near Air Strip Road in Northwest, N.C.

After a joint investigation, SBI agents arrested 20-year-old Christopher Owen Brooks of Leland, N.C. in Greensboro.

Agents also arrested a 17-year-old boy in Charlotte with the help of CMPD.

Both suspects were charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of firing into an occupied vehicle inflicting serious injury.

Brooks was taken to Brunswick County to be processed on his charges, state authorities said.

No additional information was released.