Teen killed in NC shooting, now being investigated as homicide

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Raleigh 15-year-old is dead following an assault in Greensboro Friday evening that is now being investigated as a homicide, Greensboro police said.

At 5:55 p.m. Friday, Greensboro police responded to a shooting in the 3800 block of Central Avenue and found Christian Anthony Jamal O’Neal, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound.

O’Neal was a freshman at Millbrook High School and had been on the JV football team until last month when he was moved off the team because of “attendance issues,” school officials said.

Christian Anthony Jamal O’Neal

Greensboro police said Sunday afternoon that O’Neal had been in Greensboro for at least a couple of weeks.

Officers did not say if O’Neal died on-scene or if he was transported to a local hospital.

However, just after midnight, Greensboro police said the assault is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police originally closed Central Avenue between Franklin Boulevard and Lowdermilk Street, but lanes have been reopened despite the ongoing investigation.

Following the incident, O’Neal’s cousin released the following statement to CBS 17: “He was a great son and big brother. He was raised by a single mom, he’s the oldest out of 5. His grandparents and uncles helped raise him. He was an all-around sportsman and he loved football, basketball and he was a very responsible, respectful, quiet type of person. He avoided fights at all cost.”

No other information is available at this time.

Lori Denberg of WGHP contributed to this article.