CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 19-year-old man was killed last Friday in a shooting in Uptown that left another person injured, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting around 9 p.m. on June 24 in the 1000 block of West Trade Street.

When they got to the scene, officers learned that two people had been driven to the Charlotte Transit Center.

19-year-old Kaleb Hagins was pronounced dead on scene at the Transit Center by Medic, CMPD said Friday.

A second person was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury. Their status is still unknown.

Police have not mentioned a potential suspect or motive in the shooting.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, CMPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.