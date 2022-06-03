CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS NOW) — A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte over Memorial Day Weekend, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. on May 29 near the 8000 block of First Run Circle.

Officers arrived on scene and found 15-year-old John Daniel Morales suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

On Thursday, authorities said two 15-year-old suspects were arrested for Morales’ murder.

Police said the investigation into the deadly shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.