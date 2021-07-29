Teen charged with murder after two-shot, 18-year-old killed in east Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 19-year-old has been charged with murder after an 18-year-old was shot and killed in an east Charlotte in early July, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Hakim Eads is accused of murdering Dekoven Ware on July 7.

CMPD said two people were found shot just before midnight on the 6200 block of Turtle Neck Lane.

Ware was pronounced dead on scene by Medic.

Police did not reveal the extent of the injuries for the other person in the shooting.

Detectives said Eads was identified as the suspect following an investigation and help from the community.

After an interview with detectives, he was charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.