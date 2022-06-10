GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder Friday in the shooting death of a man outside of a gas station in Gastonia Thursday, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said 20-year-old Lamar McCoy was shot and killed around 4:50 p.m. Thursday outside a gas station in the 500 block of N. Chester Street.

Officers found McCoy suffering from gunshot wounds in the passenger side of a car parked by a gas pump, authorities said.

Investigators later found a handgun in the car near McCoy that had been reported stolen in South Carolina.

During the investigation, police said detectives identified a 17-year-old boy as the suspect in the shooting. He was found and arrested early Friday morning and charged with first-degree murder.