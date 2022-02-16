Teen charged with kidnapping after incident at NC high school

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A teen has been charged with kidnapping Tuesday after an incident at North Buncombe High School.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Bryson Josiah Peters, 18, was charged with first-degree kidnapping and attempted first-degree sex offense.

Peters is a student at North Buncombe County High School.

Deputies also charged two juvenile suspects related to this incident. No additional information was given about the juveniles.

“Sheriff Miller made me aware of this investigation earlier today. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement at this time. We appreciate this partnership and collaboration as we focus on the safety of our school community. We want to reiterate that there is no active threat to our staff or students,” said Superintendent Dr. Tony Baldwin.

The sheriff’s office said there is no ongoing active threat to students at North Buncombe or any other schools.

Peters is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.