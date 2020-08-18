Teen charged with July murder of 22-year-old in north Charlotte

Charlotte police have charged a teenager in a murder that occurred last month in north Charlotte.

Ziaire Mayo, 19, is accused of murdering Keontez Stephens, 22.

Stephens was found shot on July 28th near 3000 Westwinds Court around 6:30 p.m. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives say they identified Mayo as the suspect and issued warrants for his arrest. Mayo turned himself in to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Charlotte so far has seen 77 homicides with two coming overnight last night in a deadly shooting and an unrelated deadly stabbing.

CMPD says this remains an active investigation.

