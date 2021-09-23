Teen charged in February murder of man found shot in vehicle in southeast Charlotte

Crime and Public Safety

by: Mike Andrews

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – An 18-year-old was charged with murder Wednesday for his involvement in the February shooting death of a man found inside a vehicle in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police accused Wajid Kahn of killing 25-year-old Abdulkhaleq Juhaish on February 19.

Juhaish was found in a vehicle near the 7600 block of Waterford Ridge Drive suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pounced dead on scene by Medic.

Detectives said Kahn was identified as a suspect in the case and warrants were issued for his arrest.

Kahn was found Wednesday and arrested without incident. He was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police officials said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

