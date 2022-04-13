RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A shooting in east Raleigh on Tuesday night sent a teen boy to the hospital.

According to Raleigh police, the victim was shot in the head and is under the age of 18.

The shooting was reported at approximately 9:45 p.m. in the 1600-block of New Bern Avenue at Zack’s Grocery Mart.

The victim was transported from the scene to WakeMed hospital. Police said on Wednesday morning that the victim is still alive and remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said a witness told investigators that they saw two people in a white SUV shoot at the teen but police have no further suspect information at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.